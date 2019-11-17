Southampton offered chance to sign USA defender Aaron Long

USA defender Aaron Long almost joined West Ham in the summer

Southampton have been offered the chance to sign USA and New York Red Bulls centre-back Aaron Long, Sky Sports News understands.

West Ham wanted to sign Long last summer but he could not get a work permit in order for the defender to complete the switch to the Premier League.

Long now qualifies for a work permit because he has been playing regularly for USA and scored in the 4-1 victory over Canada on Saturday.

Marseille are also interested in signing Long in January, and he is believed to have a $6m release clause in his contract.

