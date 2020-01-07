Stuart Armstrong says Southampton's 9-0 loss to Leicester proved a turning point

Stuart Armstrong says the heavy defeat to Leicester was a key moment for Southampton

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong says their record-breaking 9-0 defeat to Leicester City helped the side turn a corner in the Premier League.

The Foxes demolished a 10-man Saints side in October to break the record for the highest away win in the Premier League and match the overall record.

That result left Ralph Hassenhuttl's side joint-bottom of the Premier League but five wins in 11 games since has seen them rise to 12th.

"I think everyone knows what happened, everyone saw the result. For us as a team it was about 'how can we learn from it and move on?'," Armstrong told Sky Sports.

"Since that game we've had a lot of good performances and, more importantly, [picked up] a lot of points.

"I think in football, it is such an unpredictable sport, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. It's not the first time the players have lost a game but I think it's all about the reaction.

"The way we are feeling at the moment, the good run of form that we are in, it's something that we all want to continue. The game at the weekend against Leicester is an opportunity to make amends.

Only Jamie Vardy (17) has more Premier League goals than Danny Ings so far this season (13)

"I think we dealt with it. What people have seen with our results since has been quite promising. We've gained a few positions in the league and picked up points - we are very happy with our reaction.

"If you dwelled on every mistake you made you would be a terrible football player. The game at the weekend will of course provide us with the opportunity to deal with our mistakes and do better."

Much of Southampton's resurgence can be attributed to the goalscoring form of Danny Ings. The former Liverpool and Burnley forward has 13 Premier League goals - only Leicester's Jamie Vardy has more (17).

"It definitely helps going into games with Danny feeling good. He is feeling confident and that is showing in his performances with his goals and the way he is taking them, showing composure," Armstrong said.

"He's in great form at the moment and that helps the team greatly.

"It's always nice to have a number of people scoring goals as well as having Danny in fine form. Ultimately that would be the aim.

"It doesn't matter who gets the goals as long as somebody does and we get the points."