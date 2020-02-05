Southampton's James Ward-Prowse stretchered off against Tottenham Hotspur

James Ward Prowse went down injured against Tottenham

Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse was taken off on a stretcher during the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Tottenham.

The 25-year-old suffered a suspected knee injury in the first half of the encounter after trying to block Ryan Sessegnon's clearance.

Team-mates rushed towards Ward-Prowse as he collapsed in agony with Spurs winger Sessegnon visibly shaken by the injury.

Medics quickly treated the midfielder, who also needed oxygen on the pitch before being carried off. Spurs won the match 3-2 to set up a fifth-round tie against Norwich.

Any long-term lay-off will not only be a blow to Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl with the player making 30 appearances in all competitions this season but also Ward Prowse's hopes of making Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad this summer.