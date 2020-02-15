Nathan Redmond: Southampton midfielder could miss up to two months with injury

Nathan Redmond missed Southampton's Premier League defeat against Burnley on Saturday

Nathan Redmond will be sidelined for between one to two months for Southampton after sustaining a muscle injury in training.

The 25-year-old, who had started in Southampton's last six matches in all competitions, missed Saints' 2-1 Premier League defeat to Burnley at St Mary's on Saturday.

Head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed post-match Redmond could miss a large part of the remainder of the season after pulling up with the injury on Thursday.

Asked how long Redmond would be out for, Hasenhuttl replied: "It's not 100 per cent clear because we can only give a clear diagnosis when the blood is down.

"But minimum one month, maybe maximum two."

Redmond has scored four goals this season for Southampton, who have lost their last three games in all competitions.

Southampton host Aston Villa in the Premier League next Saturday.