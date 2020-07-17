Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Southampton will not allow midfielder to leave cheaply, says Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a move to Spurs

Ralph Hasenhuttl has reiterated that Southampton will not sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the cheap as Everton and Tottenham target a summer swoop.

The 24-year-old left Bayern Munich for St Mary's in 2016 and was recently stripped of the captaincy having made clear his intention to leave the Saints at the end of his contract next year.

Hojbjerg is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, with Tottenham and Everton both locked in talks with Southampton over a deal to sign the midfielder.

Spurs want to include right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who is currently on loan at St Mary's, in their deal for the Denmark midfielder but Saints are yet to decide if they want to sign Walker-Peters permanently.

Hasenhuttl is keen for Hojbjerg to remain at Southampton

Everton are also in discussions, with conflicting reports that they have made an offer, but Sky Sports News has been told the 24-year-old would prefer to join Jose Mourinho's Spurs squad.

Hasenhuttl continues to be quizzed about the midfielder's future and has told interested parties that the midfielder will only leave if they can strike a deal that suits everybody.

"I am not surprised that this [question] comes," the Southampton boss said.

"What can I say? I can say that we have a player here that has one more year contract and he's our player, we'd like him to stay as long as he has a contract.

Kyle Walker-Peters is currently on loan at Southampton from Spurs

"If somebody else wants to get him, then they must make a make a good offer.

"And even then, we have to decide, we as a club, the player has to decide, so we have to find a win-win situation and then everybody is happy.

"As long as we don't have this, he is our player and he will stay with us.

"He wants to give everything as long as he is with us. This is what I expect because he is our player, he gets money from us, he's paid by us. This is what he should do.

"About his future, he knows that there is some interest and hopefully, yeah, a club that wants him really shows that they want him. If not, he stays with us."

Hasenhuttl is preparing to face neighbours Bournemouth

The immediate focus for Southampton is beating neighbours Bournemouth on Sunday, having drawn 1-1 at home to fellow south coast side Brighton on Thursday evening.

The Vitality Stadium encounter is a huge clash for Eddie Howe's relegation-threatened side, who made the most of the celebrations after winning the reverse fixture 3-1 at St Mary's in September.

"I think it's clear that we go there in this derby with all we have to win this game," Hasenhuttl said.

"We can still well remember the last game we played against them, where we lost.

"I think after this game they were on position three in the table and we were far behind them.

"You can see how quick things can change in football."