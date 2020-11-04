Danny Ings: Southampton striker out for four to six weeks due to knee surgery

Southampton striker Danny Ings will undergo knee surgery on Thursday and could miss up to six weeks, according to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Ings injured his knee in Southampton's 4-3 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a scan has confirmed the England international requires surgery.

"At the moment it looks like he is out for four to six weeks," said Hasenhuttl, ahead of Friday's match against Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"He'll have a small surgery tomorrow (Thursday) morning. It could be worse, but he'll be out and it's not good news for us."

