Danny Ings: Southampton striker out for four to six weeks due to knee surgery

Ings injured his knee in Sunday's 4-3 win over Aston Villa; Ralph Hasenhuttl: "He'll have a small surgery tomorrow morning. It could be worse, but he'll be out and it's not good news for us"; watch Southampton vs Newcastle from 7.30pm on Friday on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 8pm

Wednesday 4 November 2020 11:40, UK

Danny Ings receives treatment for an injury late in the second half
Image: Danny Ings suffered a knee injury in Southampton's 4-3 win at Aston Villa on Sunday

Southampton striker Danny Ings will undergo knee surgery on Thursday and could miss up to six weeks, according to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Ings injured his knee in Southampton's 4-3 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a scan has confirmed the England international requires surgery.

"At the moment it looks like he is out for four to six weeks," said Hasenhuttl, ahead of Friday's match against Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"He'll have a small surgery tomorrow (Thursday) morning. It could be worse, but he'll be out and it's not good news for us."

