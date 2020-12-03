Jan Bednarek: Southampton defender signs new deal through to 2025

Poland international Bednarek commits future to Southampton with improved four-and-a-half-year deal; Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I think he can continue to improve here and be an important player for us in the future"

Thursday 3 December 2020 17:25, UK

Image: Jan Bednarek celebrates his goal against Manchester United on Sunday

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has signed a new deal through to June 2025.

The 24-year-old Poland international has developed into a cornerstone of the Saints' defence alongside centre-back partner Jannik Vestergaard, starting all 10 Premier League matches so far this season.

He has now committed his future to the club with an improved contract which will run for the next four and a half years.

"I think it's the next step in my development," Bednarek told the club's website. "I feel like this is the right place for me at the moment, and I can really enjoy my time here.

"I still see myself as a player who can improve a lot at this place, so there was only one decision for me to sign a new contract and help Southampton to become a better club."

Bednarek originally signed for Southampton from Polish side Lech Poznan in 2017 in a £5.4m deal and has gone on to amass 85 appearances for the club during his time on the south coast.

The centre-back scored his first goal of the season in last weekend's Premier League clash against Manchester United, although it was not enough to extend the club's unbeaten streak as they were defeated 3-2.

Bednarek's performances in the Premier League earned him a maiden call-up to the Poland national team in 2017 and he was part of his country's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I am very happy that Jan has extended his contract," said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. "He's a Southampton player but he is also still young with a lot of potential, so it is good for us to strengthen our commitment with him.

"He is a good example of someone who has worked hard to establish himself with us and I think he can continue to improve here and be an important player for us in the future."

