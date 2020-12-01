James Ward-Prowse, Riyad Mahrez & Jack Grealish top Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has reclaimed top spot in the form chart after another set-piece masterclass in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, teeing up Jan Bednarek from a corner and scoring an unstoppable free-kick.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez shored up runner-up spot with a hat-trick during the 5-0 demolition over Burnley, while Jack Grealish (No 3) rejoined the elite performers with another stellar display in the 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Bruno Fernandes slipped from the chart summit to No 4, despite scoring on the hour mark at St Mary's Stadium to reduce a two-goal deficit - before super-sub Edinson Cavani (No 7) nodded home twice to secure three points.

5:27 A round-up of all the games from matchweek ten in the Premier League

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (No 5) kept his fourth clean sheet in five league games during a conservative goalless draw at Chelsea, with West Ham 'keeper Lukasz Fabianski (No 6) making five saves during the Hammers' win over Villa.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No 8) tumbled five places after Everton suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leeds, while Wolves winger Pedro Neto (No 9) scored for the second game running in a 2-1 win over Arsenal - as did former team-mate and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (No 10) in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Each club's top player

There were only six changes among the clubs' top form players, with Gabriel (Arsenal), Ademola Lookman (Fulham), Illan Meslier (Leeds), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) and Joelinton (Newcastle) ousting team-mates after the latest round of games.

Kings of the Premier League: October XI

