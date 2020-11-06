Joleon Lescott and Sam Quek select their Premier League team of the month

The Kings of the Premier League show, sponsored by Budweiser, returned on Sky Sports this Friday with another all-star line-up on the panel.

Guests pit stats against gut when they compare results from the statistical Power Rankings with fans' votes for Kings of the Match on the Premier League website.

This month, Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith was joined by former Premier League kingpin Joleon Lescott and Olympic gold-medal hockey player and presenter Sam Quek - who is also an avid Liverpool fan.

So, how did the team unfold? Let's start between the sticks...

Goalkeepers

Joleon nominated new Chelsea stopper Edouard Mendy, who has kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League since his debut.

"Mendy's come into the league and showcased why he's No 1 at Chelsea," said Joleon. "Against Manchester United, he produced three or four world-class saves."

"He's kept three clean sheets - but he didn't face a shot on target in two of those games!" argued Sam. "So it's pretty easy to keep a clean sheet!"

Image: Rui Patricio has faced twice as many shots on target as Edouard Mendy since October 1 and made almost twice as many saves

Sam selected Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who has conceded only one goal in his previous four league games and made almost twice as many saves as Mendy during that time.

Joleon debated whether Patricio could have aligned his wall more effectively to prevent Jacob Murphy's late equaliser for Newcastle, but ceded ground to back the Wolves No 1.

Final selection: Rui Patricio

Centre-backs

Both guests agreed on selecting Wolves centre-back Conor Coady. "I'm a massive fan," revealed Sam. "His England performance was an extra cherry on top of the cake. His stats don't leap off the page, but, as a defender, if you just do your job properly, sometimes it's under-appreciated.

"If you're in the right position to let the forward go wide, or you close off the path in the channels, or you make the opposing defender pass back, that's your job half done. So, technically, you're making fewer tackles but doing the same job - and Coady does that excellently."

"I also went for Gabriel," added Joleon. "He's new to the Premier League and he looks like he's played here for a number of years. He's aggressive, which I like, and hasn't made many mistakes. He's played in different positions, on the left and in the middle of a three - so he has a good understanding of different roles."

But Sam was keen for Kurt Zouma to be selected after helping Chelsea keep three shutouts during his four league appearances over the past month. "For me, he's got to be Frank Lampard's first name on the team sheet.

"When you look at the clean sheets he's kept, he's had that consistency with three different centre-back partners. I think he's done excellently and he's also been a threat from corners with two headed goals."

"I'm not basing this on scoring," joked Joleon. "I look at the defending and the stats state Gabriel has been better defensively!"

Final selections: Conor Coady and Gabriel

Full-backs

There was no debate for the full-backs this month, with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and Manchester City's Kyle Walker immediately rubber-stamped with starting berths.

"I think they pick themselves," said Joleon. "There's a lot of top-quality talent in this position, but Kyle Walker has been the standout performer this season - and that's something to say when there are the likes of Trent-Alexander Arnold and Chilwell.

"For me, Chilwell is the closest Chelsea have had to Ashley Cole, if he can stay fit. He's that good. He's hit a level of consistency. Cole loved to venture forward and get in the box and Chilwell's got that in him."

Final selections: Ben Chilwell and Kyle Walker

Midfielders

Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish and Everton playmaker James Rodriguez were unanimous selections in midfield.

Sam poured praise upon Grealish, who was named in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad on Thursday to face a friendly with the Republic of Ireland and Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Iceland this month.

"He's has been brilliant for Villa. To be where they are now, compared with where they were last season, it's incredible. They've brought in some more young talent, recruited well, and that has brought him on even more.

"And James Rodriguez oozes class and he's also passionate. You want your big players to step up for the big games and he was arguing with the ref and shoving Liverpool players in the Merseyside derby - and that's what you want to see."

Joleon swung the vote for the third and final midfield selection after making a case for Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley. "If you get him playing with confidence, he's hard to stop - a lot of positive traits. A great signing for Aston Villa and he's proved that during his time there."

Final selections: Jack Grealish, James Rodriguez and Ross Barkley

Forwards

Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son - who have scored nine goals between them since the turn of October - and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah were uncontested starters along the forward line.

"Son has definitely upped his game to another level this season," said Joleon. "He's probably the most balanced forward from the names on that list. He scores with his left foot, right foot and headers. He contributes in all areas and tracks back."

"It's really interesting how Kane's dropped deeper and wider," added Sam. "Is that down to him, the partnership with Son, or is it Jose Mourinho and the way he wants his team to play? But whatever it may be, you have to give credit to Kane for adapting and becoming more of a team player.

"And Mohamed Salah has scored seven goals so far this season, he's got points on the board for Liverpool. They're top of the table. I do get frustrated with him, because he goes missing in games, but then that's when he's also at his most dangerous, because he just pops up, out of nowhere and rattle one in."

Final selections: Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah

Final KOTPL XI

King of the month

Final selection: Heung-Min Son

Disagree with the final selections? Use the team selector below to create your XI and share it on Twitter @SkySportsPL using the hashtag #KOTPL.

