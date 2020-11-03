Premier League Power Rankings: James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse soared to the summit this week to finally end Harry Kane (No 3) and Heung-Min Son's (No 5) run at the top table - despite Kane converting from the spot to help Spurs beat Brighton 2-1.

The Saints' captain powered into pole position with an assist and two goals from direct free-kicks during the 4-3 win over Aston Villa on Sunday - becoming the first player to do so in the Premier League since Christian Eriksen in 2015.

Team-mates Danny ings (No 4) and Jannik Vestergaard (No 6) were also among the goals, with the former netting a spectacular effort before suffering a knee injury with five minutes left on the clock.

Kings Of The Premier League Friday 6th November 7:00pm

Despite being on the losing side, Jack Grealish produced yet another dazzling display with a goal and an assist to land runner-up spot - maintaining his untarnished run in the top 10 form players this season.

Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma edged into No 7 spot after doubling the Blues' lead in a 3-0 win at Burnley, with Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker (No 8) scoring the winner and producing a stunning all-round performance against former club Sheffield United.

6:25 A round-up of games from Matchweek 7 in the Premier League as Liverpool hosted West Ham, Leicester travelled to Leeds, and Manchester United faced Arsenal

Wolves' Raul Jimenez (No 9) retained his place among the elite performers, while Patrick Bamford (No 10) failed to extend his league tally as Leeds crashed to a 4-1 defeat against Leicester.

Each club's top player

In terms of each club's form player, Pablo Fornals turned on the style for West Ham despite a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool, with former graduate Grady Diangana usurped by Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher at West Brom.

A raft of chart-hogging strikers retained top spots, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mohamed Salah, Calum Wilson, Jamie Vardy, Bamford, Kane and Jimenez, while Blades stopper Aaron Ramsdale produced a string of saves in the 1-0 defeat to City.

Kings of the Premier League: September XI

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have joined forces to bring you the Kings of the Premier League show.

On the back of its resounding success last season, the debate will return to your screens at 8pm on the last Friday of every month on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests will build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, pitting stats against gut as they compare data-driven form charts with Kings of the Match fan votes.

"This show really is the perfect way to pick the team of the month," according to Smithy. "It's never easy picking a dream XI, so let the debate commence."

The show's best bits will play out across Sky Sports' YouTube and the partnership will also deliver the weekly Power Ranking articles every Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and apps.

Sky Sports' very own Jamie Carragher joined presenter, influencer and Arsenal fan Nicole Holliday for the first show as they locked horns, and occasionally agreed, to assemble the ultimate team for September.

The show kicked off on Friday, October 2 and will run throughout the first four months of the Premier League season.

Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune in to Sky Sports Premier League every month to find out...