Kings of the Premier League: Premier League XI selected by Joleon Lescott and Sam Quek

The monthly Kings of the Premier League show returns on Sky Sports this Friday with another all-star line-up on the panel.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, armed with stats-based rankings and votes from the fans.

This month, Smithy is joined by former Premier League kingpin Joleon Lescott and Olympic gold-medal hockey player and presenter Sam Quek - who is also an avid Liverpool fan.

The pair will be pitting stats against gut, comparing results from the statistical Power Rankings with fans' votes for Kings of the Match on the Premier League website.

The guests disagreed on several selections before being forced into a decision and provided opinions on several of the hot talking points right now.

Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune in to Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm on Friday to find out.

The weekly Power Rankings factor the previous five league games, weighted incrementally from the most recent fixture.

This week, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse soared to the summit to finally end Harry Kane (No 3) and Heung-Min Son's (No 5) run at the top of the table - despite Kane converting from the penalty spot to help Spurs beat Brighton 2-1.

The Saints' captain powered into pole position with an assist and two goals from direct free-kicks during the 4-3 win over Aston Villa on Sunday - becoming the first player to do so in the Premier League since Christian Eriksen in 2015.

Team-mates Danny Ings (No 4) and Jannik Vestergaard (No 6) were also among the goals, with the former netting a spectacular effort before suffering a knee injury with five minutes left on the clock.

Despite being on the losing side, Jack Grealish produced yet another dazzling display with a goal and an assist for Villa to land runner-up spot - maintaining his untarnished run in the top-10 form players this season.