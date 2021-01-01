Stuart Armstrong: Southampton midfielder signs new three-and-a-half-year deal at St Mary's

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary's.

The 28-year-old, who has made made 79 appearances for the Saints since joining from Celtic in 2018. has signed a deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The Scotland international joins James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Jan Bednarek, Shane Long, Will Smallbone, Jake Vokins and Nathan Tella, as well as Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who all recently signed new deals at St Mary's.

Hasenhuttl said: "I am very happy with this news. Stuart is a very smart player and is someone who is important for our team.

Image: Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is delighted Armstrong has signed a new contract

"He has become more comfortable and confident playing in the number ten position, and it has been pleasing to see the development he has made as a result of the work he has done with us on this.

"I think he is someone who can continue to improve and make a very positive contribution for us here in the future, so it is good for the club and for him also to sign this deal."

Armstrong added: "I'm very happy. It's a great group, we're doing well, it's very positive, and to extend my time here and be part of the club going into the future is something I'm very happy about.

"It's a great club to be a part of and it's a club that has a feel of positivity and heading in the right direction."