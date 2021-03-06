Danny Ings: Southampton striker out for at least four weeks after suffering muscle injury

Southampton striker Danny Ings has suffered a fresh injury blow after he was forced off injured 13 minutes into Saints' Premier League victory at Sheffield United.

Goals from James Ward-Prowse and Ings' replacement Che Adams secured a comfortable 2-0 win for Southampton at Bramall Lane but it came at a cost.

Saints' boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed after the game that Ings has a muscle injury that is likely to keep him out for at least four weeks, commenting that "it doesn't look so good".

Ings has scored nine goals in 25 appearances for Southampton this season but has already had to endure a spell on the sidelines, after missing a month before Christmas with a knee problem.

The England international is yet to sign the lucrative new deal offered to him by Southampton and is understood to want to join a club with Champions League ambitions, but for now he remains a key part of the club's plans.

"I think it was again a muscle problem, but it doesn't look good to be honest," Hasenhuttl told the club's website.

"I don't know when we will have him. Muscle injuries we are normally waiting for a minimum of four weeks I think, so we will have a look.

"It's a little bit fitting to the history we've had in these past weeks. It's horrible this season, we have so many problems and as soon as players are coming back others are injured again.

"We lost Ori [Oriol Romeu] and now we lose Ings again and these are all very important players for us.

"But even more important is that a player like Nathan Tella did a good job today. He was very strong and that gives me hope for the future."

England manager Gareth Southgate will also be waiting on news of Ings ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers against San Marino and Albania in late March.