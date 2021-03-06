Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sheffield United vs Southampton. Premier League.

Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United 0

    Southampton 2

    • J Ward-Prowse (32nd minute pen)
    • C Adams (49th minute)

    Sheffield United 0-2 Southampton: James-Ward Prowse and Che Adams goals give Saints first win in 10 games

    Report as goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams give Southampton a first Premier League win since January 4; Sheffield United stay 12 points behind 17th-placed Newcastle, who have played two games fewer

    Ron Walker

    Digital Football Journalist @Ronnabe

    Saturday 6 March 2021 17:00, UK

    Southampton&#39;s Che Adams celebrates scoring against Sheffield United
    Image: Che Adams has scored four of his nine Premier League goals against Sheffield United

    A James Ward-Prowse penalty and a powerful Che Adams volley gave Southampton their first win in 10 games as they beat basement-side Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

    Ward-Prowse fired in the opener from the spot (32) after Nathan Tella had been fouled by Ethan Ampadu, with regular penalty taker Danny Ings already withdrawn to add to the Saints' lengthy injury list.

    Sheffield United passed up a great opportunity to level moments before the break when former Saint David McGoldrick fired straight at Fraser Forster - his shot would prove one of only two that were on target from the hosts all afternoon.

    Instead, Southampton doubled their lead after a half-hearted clearance from John Lundstram was nodded straight to Adams, who volleyed a stunning second past Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards (49).

    A first win since beating Liverpool on January 4 eases the Saints' faint relegation worries and moves them 10 points clear of Fulham, but the Blades remain 12 points adrift of safety, having now played two games more than 17th-placed Newcastle.

