Sheffield United 0-2 Southampton: James-Ward Prowse and Che Adams goals give Saints first win in 10 games

A James Ward-Prowse penalty and a powerful Che Adams volley gave Southampton their first win in 10 games as they beat basement-side Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Ward-Prowse fired in the opener from the spot (32) after Nathan Tella had been fouled by Ethan Ampadu, with regular penalty taker Danny Ings already withdrawn to add to the Saints' lengthy injury list.

Sheffield United passed up a great opportunity to level moments before the break when former Saint David McGoldrick fired straight at Fraser Forster - his shot would prove one of only two that were on target from the hosts all afternoon.

Instead, Southampton doubled their lead after a half-hearted clearance from John Lundstram was nodded straight to Adams, who volleyed a stunning second past Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards (49).

A first win since beating Liverpool on January 4 eases the Saints' faint relegation worries and moves them 10 points clear of Fulham, but the Blades remain 12 points adrift of safety, having now played two games more than 17th-placed Newcastle.

