Southampton appoint Russell Martin as new manager on three-year deal

Russell Martin has been appointed as Southampton's new manager on a three-year deal.

Martin will be immediately tasked with getting the club back into the Premier League via promotion from the Championship next season.

Martin's Swansea side finished in 10th place in the second tier last season after ending their campaign with a nine-game unbeaten run which included wins over West Brom and Norwich City.

The new Saints boss told the club's official website: "It's a privilege to accept this opportunity at Southampton, a club with such a long and rich history.

"My aim is to get this club back where it belongs - in the top flight of English football. I am ready for this challenge and will give everything to achieve this aim and to give the supporters a team that makes them proud. I'm thrilled to be here and cannot wait for the work to begin."

Southampton chairman Henrik Kraft added: "We are extremely excited to welcome Russell to Southampton. Russell was the stand-out candidate throughout our recruitment process and we are confident his strong track record, alongside the experienced leadership of our new director of football Jason Wilcox will deliver great results."

The club's official statement added that announcements on coaching staff and pre-season plans would be confirmed in due course.

Martin verbally agreed to join the Saints from Swansea in May but talks over compensation between the clubs had become protracted.

This was in part due to Swansea's argument over whether Southampton should be considered a Premier League or a Championship club when they made their approach.

The Swans alluded to the disparity in their club statement, which read: "The club stands firm in our belief that we are owed full compensation for Russell, and we will continue working diligently and strategically to protect the best interests of the club.

"Swansea City would like to place on record its thanks to Russell for his work during his time in SA1.

"The club will update supporters regarding a new first-team coaching staff in due course."

Swansea are understood to be closing in on the appointment of Michael Duff from Barnsley as Martin's replacement. The players return to pre-season training on Friday.

Last month, Southampton announced Ruben Selles would leave the club when his contract expired at the end of June.

Selles was appointed until the end of the season following Nathan Jones' sacking after just a few months in charge, but could not keep the club in the Premier League.

The Spaniard said he was keen to get the role on a permanent basis and lead Saints in the Championship next term, but did not want to work under a new manager.

Southampton are a football club burdened by trouble and strife. It has been that way since their European zenith under Ronald Koeman - an extension of the fine work Mauricio Pochettino had undertaken in the two seasons before his arrival.

Saints are a far cry from the club the Dutchman inherited back in 2014. And some distance from where they themselves expected to be after establishing a brief foothold as one of the Premier League's top-half teams.

A story that got muddled before reaching its fairytale conclusion.

Indeed, Southampton's plight is a bit like a 'once upon a time', less the happy ending. A series of pinch points without the comfort of resolution.

