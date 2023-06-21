When are the English Football League fixtures announced for the 2023/24 season? All you need to know about key dates

The fixtures for the 2023/24 English Football League season will be announced this Thursday; we'll have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing an hour-long show
Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:10, UK
The fixtures for the 2023/24 English Football League season will be announced this Thursday with Leeds, Leicester and Southampton entering the Championship.
The Premier League fixtures were announced last week but EFL clubs have had to wait another week to see their full fixture lists confirmed for the 2023/24 campaign.
Leicester, Leeds and Southampton will be aiming for an immediate return to the top flight, while Coventry will hope to respond positively after their play-off final defeat to Luton.
They will be joined by promoted clubs Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.
In Sky Bet League One, fans of newcomers Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town and Carlisle United will all be keeping their eyes peeled while Wrexham and Notts County are set to play League Two football this coming term.
Sky Sports provides you with all you need to know about the key dates for the forthcoming fixture announcements.
Fixtures in the English Football League for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Thursday June 22.
We'll have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing a comprehensive hour-long show looking at the major headlines.
Start date - August 5
League One play-off final - May 18
League Two play-off final - May 19
Championship play-off final - May 26
The EFL summer window has opened and will close at 11pm on Friday September 1.
The winter window will open on Monday January 1, 2024 and will close at 11pm on Thursday February 1.
The Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 will also close their windows on the same dates, although times may vary.
You can keep up to date with the transfer window on Sky Sports with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog, and catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.
Fixtures in the SPFL for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Friday, June 30.
Start date - Weekend of September 29/30 and October 1
Final day - May 18/19
Start date - August 5/6
Winter break - January 3 to 19
Start date - August 13
Winter break - December 18 to January 13
Round 22 - March 3
Round 32 - March 19
Play-off finals - May 23/24
Community Shield - Arsenal vs Manchester City - August 6, kick-off 4pm
Carabao Cup first round - Week commencing August 7
Carabao Cup final - February 25
Men's FA Cup final - TBC
Women's FA Cup final - Weekend of May 11/12
Scottish League Cup final - December 17
Sky Sports Cup final - Weekend of March 23/24
Women's League Cup final - Weekend of March 30/31
The Champions League will begin on June 27, 2023 and conclude with the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.
Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27
Preliminary round final: June 30
First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19
Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2
Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15
Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30
Matchday 1: September 19/20
Matchday 2: October 3/4
Matchday 3: October 24/25
Matchday 4: November 7/8
Matchday 5: November 28/29
Matchday 6: December 12/13
Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May 1 and 7/8 May 7/8, 2024
Final: June 1, 2024
Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17
Play-offs: August 24 and 31
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024
Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024
Final: May 22, 2024
The Europa League will conclude at the Dublin Arena in Ireland.
First qualifying round: July 13 and 20
Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3
Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17
Play-offs: August 24 and 31
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024
Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024
Final: May 29, 2024
The Europa Conference League will conclude at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece.