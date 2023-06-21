When are the English Football League fixtures announced for the 2023/24 season? All you need to know about key dates

The fixtures for the 2023/24 English Football League season will be announced this Thursday with Leeds, Leicester and Southampton entering the Championship.

The Premier League fixtures were announced last week but EFL clubs have had to wait another week to see their full fixture lists confirmed for the 2023/24 campaign.

Leicester, Leeds and Southampton will be aiming for an immediate return to the top flight, while Coventry will hope to respond positively after their play-off final defeat to Luton.

They will be joined by promoted clubs Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

In Sky Bet League One, fans of newcomers Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town and Carlisle United will all be keeping their eyes peeled while Wrexham and Notts County are set to play League Two football this coming term.

Sky Sports provides you with all you need to know about the key dates for the forthcoming fixture announcements.

When are the EFL fixtures announced?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a selection of the best goals of the 2022-23 Championship season, featuring finishes by Ismaila Sarr, Brad Potts and Zian Flemming

Fixtures in the English Football League for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Thursday June 22.

We'll have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing a comprehensive hour-long show looking at the major headlines.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 EFL season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a selection of the best goals of the 2022-23 Championship season, featuring finishes by Riley McGree, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Alfie Doughty

Start date - August 5

League One play-off final - May 18

League Two play-off final - May 19

Championship play-off final - May 26

When does the transfer window open and close?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a selection of the best goals of the 2022-23 Championship season, featuring finishes by Marcelino Núñez, Patrick Roberts, Manuel Benson and Amad Diallo

The EFL summer window has opened and will close at 11pm on Friday September 1.

The winter window will open on Monday January 1, 2024 and will close at 11pm on Thursday February 1.

The Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 will also close their windows on the same dates, although times may vary.

You can keep up to date with the transfer window on Sky Sports with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog, and catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

When are the SPFL fixtures announced?

Fixtures in the SPFL for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Friday, June 30.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 WSL season?

Start date - Weekend of September 29/30 and October 1

Final day - May 18/19

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 SPFL season?

Start date - August 5/6

Winter break - January 3 to 19

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season?

Start date - August 13

Winter break - December 18 to January 13

Round 22 - March 3

Round 32 - March 19

Play-off finals - May 23/24

When is the Community Shield?

Community Shield - Arsenal vs Manchester City - August 6, kick-off 4pm

When does the Carabao Cup start and finish?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After his Carabao Cup final player-of-the-match performance, watch Casemiro's best bits from Wembley

Carabao Cup first round - Week commencing August 7

Carabao Cup final - February 25

When are the FA Cup finals taking place?

Image: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lifts the FA Cup

Men's FA Cup final - TBC

Women's FA Cup final - Weekend of May 11/12

Other key domestic dates

Scottish League Cup final - December 17

Sky Sports Cup final - Weekend of March 23/24

Women's League Cup final - Weekend of March 30/31

Key European and international dates

The Champions League will begin on June 27, 2023 and conclude with the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.

﻿Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27

﻿Preliminary round final: June 30

First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19

Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2

Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15

Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30

Champions League group stage match dates:

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

When do the knockout stages of the Champions League start?

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May 1 and 7/8 May 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

Europa League 2023/24 match schedule

Image: Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Navas of Sevilla lift the Europa League

When are the 2023/24 Europa League qualifiers?

﻿Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the 2023/24 Europa League group stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the 2023/24 Europa League knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 22, 2024

The Europa League will conclude at the Dublin Arena in Ireland.

Europa Conference League 2023/24 schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paolo Di Canio reveals that he watched the Europa League Conference in one of his old West Ham shirts, and discusses the prospect of Declan Rice leaving the club

When are the ECL qualification rounds?

First qualifying round: July 13 and 20

Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3

Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the ECL group stage matches?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of Jamie Carragher's best bits from the 2022/23 Premier League season, including being blanked by Cristiano Ronaldo, hitting Stuart Broad for four and that selfie with Gary Neville

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the ECL knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 29, 2024

The Europa Conference League will conclude at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of Gary Neville's best bits from the 2022/23 Premier League season