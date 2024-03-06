Southampton vs Preston North End: Sky Bet Championship game postponed after fire near St Mary's Stadium

Southampton's home Sky Bet Championship game against Preston North End has been postponed after a fire broke out at a building adjacent to St Mary's Stadium.

Fire crews were tackling a blaze affecting four industrial units near the stadium just hours before Southampton were due to host the Lilywhites.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police told Sky Sports News that there were no injuries.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service prior to the postponement said people had been advised to avoid the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Southampton said the match was postponed after "consultation with the local authorities and emergency services".

The club added: "The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation.

"We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first.

"The game will be postponed to a new date, which will be announced in due course, and all tickets for tonight's match will be valid for the rearranged fixture."