Southampton are changing their style as they adapt to life back in the Premier League

Southampton manager Russell Martin has a very clear philosophy.

Last season, his team broke the records for highest average possession, most successful passes per game and best passing accuracy of any side in Championship history.

And he has not changed his approach in the Premier League.

They currently sit top of all five of these metrics for any newly promoted Premier League side since 2003-04*. In fact, only Manchester City have a better passing accuracy and more 10-plus-pass open-play sequences in the Premier League this season.

However, the problem is that they are not doing much with the ball. Only 22 per cent of these open play sequences have ended in a shot.

For context, Manchester City and Liverpool - first and third for such sequences - have had 40 per cent and 36 per cent of their 10-plus-pass open play sequences ending in a shot or touch in the opposition box.

More alarmingly, this approach has led to Southampton conceding the most errors leading to shots (6) and goals (4) in the Premier League this season.

Russel Martin has reacted to his side's poor start and changed the team's formation from a 3-5-2 to a 4-2-3-1 in the last two league games.

Playing more direct and narrow, they had two of their three fast breaks and their highest expected goals (2.49) this season in their previous game against Ipswich.

Bournemouth

The Saints are also only one of six Premier League teams who have not conceded an error leading to a shot in their last two games.

Southampton are adapting. Will results follow? The early signs are encouraging for Saints fans.

*Data since Opta records are available