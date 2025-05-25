Will Still appointed Southampton head coach after contract signed by former Reims and Lens boss

Will Still has been announced as the new Southampton head coach.

The former RC Lens coach has signed a three-year deal and will be at Southampton's game against Arsenal at St Mary's on Sunday.

Still said: "I'm extremely proud and excited to have joined Southampton - there is huge potential here and we have a great opportunity to do something special.

"The project that has been laid out to me is very impressive and, all together, I believe we can build a clear identity and a very positive future for the team.

"I can't wait to meet you, the fans. I look forward to hearing you in voice, and feeling the energy and belief at St Mary's and beyond.

"I'm eager to get to work this summer and start building a close-knit group that can make everyone proud and ultimately get us back to where we belong; in the Premier League."

The 32-year-old left Ligue 1 club Lens on May 18 and Southampton have moved quickly to secure his services.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Still explains his playing philosophy and how he motivates his players

Last week, Still posted a farewell message to Lens on social media which read: "Here you go Lensois, here you go Bollaert ... Time for me to turn the page and leave the club.

"It's never easy to make this kind of decision, especially when you're lucky enough to work in such a passionate environment, with such invested and warm people.

"This season has been anything but linear. A rollercoaster season, with its storms, changes of plans, calms, moments on hold. Suffered, doubted, but never surrendered. And together we accomplished something great, finishing 8th with one more point than last season.

"I have always moved forward honestly, straightforwardly, never cheating, neither with myself nor with you. And I'll keep doing so no matter where I am. Going home doesn't mean I'm stopping living and working. I just want to be able to do it in a more controlled environment and by my own for the time being.

"Lens won't leave me. I will be right back. To sing, to film and to vibe to Les Corons, this song that will always resonate a bit in me.

"I want to thank the president, Joseph, Pierre and Jean Louis, Benjamin, Hugo, the sports management and all the people working in the club. The full staff, Ed and Nico, but also obviously the group of players. And then you the supporters are the soul of this club. Despite everything that has happened, at the private or professional level, you have always been there for the team, for me, unconditionally, through thick and thin. Bollaert, it's something you never forget.

"I leave with many strong memories, and the pride of having been part of, even for a moment, the Blood and Gold family."

Still's impressive work in France last year gained a lot of talk over potential future employment in England.

During the 2022/23 season Still's success had caught the eye of English clubs so much that he was linked to the Leeds, Sunderland and Southampton jobs.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.