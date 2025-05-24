Will Still: Southampton contract signed for former Reims and Lens boss to become head coach

Will Still has signed his contract to become the new Southampton head coach.

Sky Sports News understands it is a three-year deal, while his backroom team are also finalising their contracts.

Still is set to be at Southampton's game against Arsenal at St Mary's on Sunday.

The 32-year-old left Ligue 1 club Lens on May 18 and Southampton have moved quickly to secure his services.

More to follow.

