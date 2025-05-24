 Skip to content

Will Still: Southampton contract signed for former Reims and Lens boss to become head coach

Will Still has signed his contract to become the new Southampton head coach; Still left Ligue 1 side Lens citing personal reasons; the 32-year-old also managed Reims in France and has also previously worked in Belgium at Sint-Truiden, Beerschot and Lierse

By Mark McAdam

Saturday 24 May 2025 13:53, UK

Will Still has signed his contract to become the new Southampton head coach.

Sky Sports News understands it is a three-year deal, while his backroom team are also finalising their contracts.

Still is set to be at Southampton's game against Arsenal at St Mary's on Sunday.

The 32-year-old left Ligue 1 club Lens on May 18 and Southampton have moved quickly to secure his services.

More to follow.

