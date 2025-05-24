Will Still: Southampton contract signed for former Reims and Lens boss to become head coach
Will Still has signed his contract to become the new Southampton head coach; Still left Ligue 1 side Lens citing personal reasons; the 32-year-old also managed Reims in France and has also previously worked in Belgium at Sint-Truiden, Beerschot and Lierse
Saturday 24 May 2025 13:53, UK
Will Still has signed his contract to become the new Southampton head coach.
Sky Sports News understands it is a three-year deal, while his backroom team are also finalising their contracts.
Still is set to be at Southampton's game against Arsenal at St Mary's on Sunday.
The 32-year-old left Ligue 1 club Lens on May 18 and Southampton have moved quickly to secure his services.
More to follow.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- Got Sky? Watch Premier League games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.