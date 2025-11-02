Will Still sacked: Southampton part ways with manager after 13 games with club three points above Championship relegation zone

Southampton have sacked manager Will Still.

The Saints sit 21st in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone having won only two of their 13 league games following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Still was appointed in May - his first role in English football - after he had left Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

Southampton suffered their third consecutive defeat on Saturday, losing 2-0 at home to Preston North End and they have won just once in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Southampton say U21s head coach Tonda Eckert will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

In a statement on the club's official website, group technical director Johannes Spors said: "Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results.

"Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table."

Goalkeeper coach Ruben Martinez, first team analyst Clement Lemaitre and coach Carl Martin have also left their positions at the club.