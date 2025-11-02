Will Still sacked: Southampton sack manager after 13 games with club three points above Championship relegation zone

Southampton have sacked manager Will Still.

The Saints sit 21st in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone having won only two of their 13 league games following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Still was appointed in May - his first role in English football - after he had left Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

Southampton suffered their third consecutive defeat on Saturday, losing 2-0 at home to Preston North End and they have won just once in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

More to follow.