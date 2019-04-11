Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi free to face Rotherham
Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi has had an appeal for wrongful dismissal upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission.
The defender was shown a straight red for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity during the 3-1 Championship defeat at Swansea City on Tuesday night.
But Stoke appealed on the grounds of wrongful dismissal, which the Commission upheld on Thursday.
The 27-year-old Dutch international will therefore be available for Saturday's Championship game at home to Rotherham.