Steve Bruce to take charge at Sheffield Wednesday from February

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed Steve Bruce as their new manager.

The experienced boss will take the reins on February 1, with his long-time coaching associates Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence taking temporary charge until then.

Lee Bullen, who has been in charge since Wednesday parted company with manager Jos Luhukay just before Christmas, will remain part of the senior coaching set-up.

He guided the Owls to 1-0 wins over Preston and Middlesbrough, before back-to-back 1-1 draws with West Brom and Birmingham.

Wednesday are currently 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table, 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Bruce, 58, began his managerial career with Wednesday's city rivals Sheffield United back in 1998.

Jos Luhukay left Sheffield Wednesday last month after less than a year in charge

"Bruce brings a first-class CV to Hillsborough, with an outstanding success rate of Championship promotions - four to date." a Wednesday statement read.

"The former Manchester United defender, who enjoyed a glittering career as a player, has twice steered both Hull City (2013 & 2016) and Birmingham City (2002 & 2008) to the top flight.

"Bruce also guided Aston Villa to the Championship play-off final in 2018."

Bruce has been out of work since he was sacked by Villa at the start of October, following a run of one win 10 games.