Fernando Forestieri banned for six games for abusive language

Fernando Forestieri has been at Sheffield Wednesday since joining from Watford in 2015

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri says he is 'devastated' after the FA hit him with a six-game ban for 'abusive' language.

The Italo-Argentinian forward has been also fined £25,000 for an incident during a friendly fixture against Mansfield Town in July 2018, during which he is accused of using "abusive and/or insulting" words which constituted an "aggravated breach" as they "included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

"The striker has also been warned as to his future conduct and must attend face to face education but the sanction is currently set aside pending appeal," a statement from the FA read.

Mansfield defender Krystian Pearce claimed he heard racist remarks during the match at Mansfield's One Call Stadium, but Forestieri went to trial at Mansfield Magistrates' Court and was found not guilty of racially abusing Pearce in March.

The 29-year-old caused a mass brawl after a bad challenge on an opposition player and then appeared to punch an opponent in the face before being assaulted trying to escape the bust-up himself.

"I am devastated and disappointed with the decision of the Regulatory Commission that has been published earlier today by the FA," Forestieri said in a statement. "I have now been the subject of allegations of racism for over a year and it has been an extremely stressful time for both me personally and also my family in both England and Argentina.

"Throughout that period of time, throughout both the criminal proceedings and the FA's disciplinary proceedings, I have consistently and strenuously denied the allegations that have been made against me. I am not and never will be a person or a footballer who says offensive things by reference to race to my colleagues or other players, either on or off the pitch.

"The decision today therefore goes against everything about the person I am and the person I was brought up to be. Consequently, having reflected upon the Written Reasons of the Regulatory Commission with my legal representatives, I have decided to exercise my right of appeal."

If Forestieri's appeal is not successful, he will miss Wednesday's first six games of the season, including trips to Reading, Millwall and Preston, and games against Barnsley, Luton and Bury in the Carabao Cup.