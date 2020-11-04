Sheffield Wednesday's points deduction halved

Sheffield Wednesday have had their points deduction for breaching EFL spending rules halved from 12 to six.

The revised punishment, set by an arbitration panel on Wednesday, will see their current points total grow from minus one to five.

Wednesday were informed they would start the 2020-21 season on -12 points in August, having been told by the league they "should not have included profits from the sale of Hillsborough in financial statements for the period ending July 2018".

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bournemouth

They have made a bad start to the campaign, with five defeats from their opening 10 games - and the Owls have not confirmed whether they are happy with the outcome, or whether further challenges are forthcoming.

A statement read: "In August 2020, the club filed an appeal to a League Arbitration Panel against the decision of the EFL Disciplinary Commission to impose a sanction on the club of a deduction of 12 points in season 2020/21.

"The club confirms that today its appeal was upheld in part. The decision of the League Arbitration Panel is that the sanction is reduced to a deduction of six points in season 2020/21.

"The club is digesting the content of the decision and will not provide further comment until it is published."