Dejphon Chansiri: Sheffield Wednesday owner says hiring Tony Pulis was a 'mistake'

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri says hiring Tony Pulis was a "mistake" he will not make again when recruiting his successor.

The Owls host Derby on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports, still on the hunt for a new manager after Pulis was sacked on Monday.

Neil Thompson will continue in temporary charge, having guided Wednesday to a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough less than 24 hours after Pulis' dismissal.

The former Stoke, West Brom and Crystal Palace boss was only appointed in November but registered just one win in 10 matches.

Chansiri held an online press conference on Thursday morning at which he discussed the search for a new manager.

"I need to bring in the right one," he said. "I thought Pulis was the right one but I was totally wrong. I can't make a mistake this time.

"After I sacked Pulis, many offers came in but I can only choose one. I need to make sure it is the right one. We are still working. I will try to make a decision as soon as possible.

"My people need to help me make a shortlist and then we'll look at it. Then we'll start to interview.

"This time we need to think more and more. I don't want any surprises again."

The Owls remain in the relegation zone but first-half goals from Callum Paterson and Liam Shaw against Boro made it three games unbeaten.