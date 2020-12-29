Tony Pulis: Rows over Sheffield Wednesday transfer plans led to sacking

A series of rows over plans for the January transfer window led to Sheffield Wednesday's sacking of Tony Pulis after just 10 league games in charge.

The former Stoke, West Brom and Crystal Palace manager was sacked after just one win, with Wednesday second bottom of the Championship, three points from safety.

In his statement last night, club owner Dejphon Chansiri referred to "other issues which have had a bearing on this decision," as well as performances and results.

Pulis confirmed earlier this month that he had provided the club's board with a list of players he wanted to sign when the January window opens next week.

0:49 Former Premier League players Gabriel Agbonlahor and Danny Mills assess whether Sheffield Wednesday were right to sack Tony Pulis after just 45 days in charge

However, disagreements over both budgets and personnel saw relations deteriorate significantly in the past week, leading to the announcement on Monday night.

Image: Pulis' sole win in charge of Wednesday came against Coventry

Problems over players' wages getting paid, dating back to the summer - and the involvement of the PFA - have done little to boost morale.

Added to this, a number of key players, including club captain Barry Bannan, are out of contract in the summer, with no sign of new deals being agreed.

First-team coach Neil Thompson will take charge of Sheffield Wednesday's game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Wednesday have been linked with Jose Morais, a former assistant to Jose Mourinho and former Barnsley manager, as a replacement.