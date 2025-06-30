Sheffield Wednesday: Wages not paid to majority of players and club staff for third month this year
Sheffield Wednesday have expressed their "sincere apologies" to players and staff for failing to pay June wages on time; this is the third time in 2025 the club have missed the due date for wages and unpaid players will have the option from July 1 to begin process of becoming free agents
Monday 30 June 2025 19:11, UK
The majority of Sheffield Wednesday's first-team players were not paid on time for the third month this year, Sky Sports News understands.
The Championship club wrote to players and staff on Monday afternoon to offer their "sincere apologies" for failing to pay them on time.
On Tuesday July 1, unpaid players will have the option to give notice of their intent to terminate their contracts and become free agents.
Wednesday have pledged to fulfil all outstanding payments but have provided no guarantee as to when these payments will be met.
One source has told Sky Sports News that the club are aiming to complete these outstanding payments in the next fortnight.
Sheffield Wednesday declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.