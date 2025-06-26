Carabao Cup 2025/26 first round draw: Championship, League One and League Two teams discover opponents

Championship sides Birmingham and Sheffield United will meet in round one of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup, with all 35 ties live on Sky Sports.

The pair clash at St Andrew's in the northern section, while in the southern section, League Two Bromley host Championship Ipswich, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised until the third round, with the 11 Premier League sides not in Europe entering at the second-round stage.

The nine Premier League sides in Europe - Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle (Carabao Cup holders), Tottenham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - come in for the third round.

This season's Carabao Cup includes a preliminary round to accommodate the increased number of top-flight teams in Europe, with Barnet hosting Newport in the southern section, and Oldham visiting Accrington in the northern section.

The preliminary-round ties will take place the week commencing August 4, while the round-one ties will take place the week commencing August 11.

Full draw for Carabao Cup Round One

Southern Section

Coventry vs Luton

Bristol City vs MK Dons

Bromley vs Ipswich

Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge

Leyton Orient vs Wycombe

Watford vs Norwich

Charlton vs Stevenage

Oxford vs Colchester

Barnet or Newport vs Millwall

Cardiff vs Swindon

Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon

Northampton vs Southampton

Cheltenham vs Exeter

Plymouth vs QPR

Swansea vs Crawley

Portsmouth vs Reading

Northern Section

Barrow vs Preston

Grimsby vs Shrewsbury

Blackpool vs Port Vale

Salford vs Rotherham

Harrogate vs Lincoln

Tranmere vs Burton

Stockport vs Crewe

Huddersfield vs Leicester

Wrexham vs Hull

Birmingham vs Sheffield United

Stoke vs Walsall

Accrington or Oldham vs Peterborough

Blackburn vs Bradford

Middlesbrough vs Doncaster

West Brom vs Derby

Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Chesterfield vs Mansfield

Barnsley vs Fleetwood

Wigan vs Notts County

Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates

Preliminary Round: week commencing August 4

Round one: w/c August 11

Round two: w/c August 25

Round three: w/c September 15 and w/c September 22

Round four: w/c 27 October 2025

Round five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026

Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026

Final: Sunday, March 22 2026