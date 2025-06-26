Carabao Cup 2025/26 first round draw: Championship, League One and League Two teams discover opponents
Carabao Cup 2025/26 round one draw made with Birmingham hosting Sheffield United; all 35 ties in week commencing August 11 will be live on Sky Sports; preliminary round ties see Barnet host Newport and Oldham go to Accrington and will be played week commencing August 4
Thursday 26 June 2025 17:39, UK
Championship sides Birmingham and Sheffield United will meet in round one of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup, with all 35 ties live on Sky Sports.
The pair clash at St Andrew's in the northern section, while in the southern section, League Two Bromley host Championship Ipswich, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
The Carabao Cup remains regionalised until the third round, with the 11 Premier League sides not in Europe entering at the second-round stage.
The nine Premier League sides in Europe - Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle (Carabao Cup holders), Tottenham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - come in for the third round.
This season's Carabao Cup includes a preliminary round to accommodate the increased number of top-flight teams in Europe, with Barnet hosting Newport in the southern section, and Oldham visiting Accrington in the northern section.
The preliminary-round ties will take place the week commencing August 4, while the round-one ties will take place the week commencing August 11.
Full draw for Carabao Cup Round One
Southern Section
Coventry vs Luton
Bristol City vs MK Dons
Bromley vs Ipswich
Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge
Leyton Orient vs Wycombe
Watford vs Norwich
Charlton vs Stevenage
Oxford vs Colchester
Barnet or Newport vs Millwall
Cardiff vs Swindon
Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon
Northampton vs Southampton
Cheltenham vs Exeter
Plymouth vs QPR
Swansea vs Crawley
Portsmouth vs Reading
Northern Section
Barrow vs Preston
Grimsby vs Shrewsbury
Blackpool vs Port Vale
Salford vs Rotherham
Harrogate vs Lincoln
Tranmere vs Burton
Stockport vs Crewe
Huddersfield vs Leicester
Wrexham vs Hull
Birmingham vs Sheffield United
Stoke vs Walsall
Accrington or Oldham vs Peterborough
Blackburn vs Bradford
Middlesbrough vs Doncaster
West Brom vs Derby
Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Chesterfield vs Mansfield
Barnsley vs Fleetwood
Wigan vs Notts County
Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates
Preliminary Round: week commencing August 4
Round one: w/c August 11
Round two: w/c August 25
Round three: w/c September 15 and w/c September 22
Round four: w/c 27 October 2025
Round five: w/c 15 December 2025
Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026
Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026
Final: Sunday, March 22 2026