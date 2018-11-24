Neil Warnock says Cardiff are working on January deals

2:36 Neil Warnock reflects on Cardiff's 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday Neil Warnock reflects on Cardiff's 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday

Neil Warnock says Cardiff are already looking to bring in "three, maybe four" players in the January transfer window.

The Bluebirds, promoted from the Sky Bet Championship last season, remain 18th in the top flight following their 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday, thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson's second-half goal.

Cardiff, who have won two games from 13 attempts, signed Josh Murphy, Bobby Reid, Greg Cunningham and Alex Smithies in the summer while Harry Arter and Víctor Camarasa arrived on loan from Bournemouth and Real Betis respectively.

However, Warnock already feels that his side must strengthen again in January.

"The players have been fantastic for me," he said. "I can't fault them.

"It's frustrating because I know with two or three more players, if we had them in the summer, we could be far higher than this.

"It's not easy [bringing in new players], we're working on it now. We need three, maybe four. We are working on that, but it is easier said than done.

"The big teams have got 40, 50 million for a player. We're no way near that. We can't spend that kind of money.

"We're only allowed one other loan from the Premier League because we've got Harry [Arter] until the end of the season.

"We have to prioritise which players we can get on loan and then we've got to look abroad to bring the other two or three in, which we are doing at the moment.

"I would think it makes sense if we can get players on loan, rather than spending massive money, until you know if you're in the Premier League or not.

"But I'm sure if the right striker came about and we've got the realistic money, I think Vincent [Tan, Cardiff's owner] would listen to us."

Joe Ralls and Idrissa Gueye in action at Goodison Park

The Cardiff boss, however, praised his players after their defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, while also admitting they "can do better".

"Probably the most [disappointed] I've been away from home this year.

"We could have quite easily come away with a result, even at half-time I said 'don't think about a point, let's try and win the game'. I can't fault the lads, they were super.

"I think we can do better than what we have done. We've got to eliminate those mistakes and continue to put teams under pressure.

"We've got a run now where we're playing teams who are not in the top six, not beyond us."

Cardiff return to Premier League action when they host Wolves on November 30, live on Friday Night Football, in an 8pm kick-off.