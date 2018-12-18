Cardiff's Lee Tomlin set to join Peterborough on loan

Lee Tomlin looks set for a return to Peterborough

Cardiff midfielder Lee Tomlin is set to join former club Peterborough on loan in January until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has not been part of Neil Warnock's plans this campaign and was omitted from the 25-man squad earlier this season.

Tomlin spent three-and-a-half years at Peterborough between 2010 and 2014. He made 135 appearances and scored 32 goals before moving to Middlesbrough.

He then went to Bristol City before joining Cardiff in 2017. Tomlin had a loan spell at Nottingham Forest but found himself on the fringes when he returned to Cardiff in the summer.

Peterborough are fourth in Sky Bet League One and just four points off the automatic promotion places.

Cardiff are two points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League and face Manchester United on Saturday.