Father says he removed son from Cardiff because of 'bully' Craig Bellamy

The father of a former Cardiff academy player has told Sky Sports News he was forced to remove his son from the club because he was allegedly bullied by U18s coach, Craig Bellamy.

Cardiff are investigating a complaint made against Bellamy after David Madden - who played in the 1990 FA Cup Final for Crystal Palace - wrote to the club to raise concerns about the treatment of his 16-year-old son, Alfie.

Madden says Alfie, who joined Cardiff from West Ham, enjoyed his first few months at the club but when Bellamy took over a year later, Madden says it was "as if someone flicked a switch".

He claims Bellamy used to favour Welsh players over English players - Alfie was born in London - and described him as a "bully".

Madden says he had a meeting with officials at the club, including Bellamy, but claims the former Wales captain acted like a "naughty school boy" and appeared disinterested.

Madden added: "I think it should be investigated. I don't think Bellamy has the right mentality to be involved in boys' football".

His son has since moved to the United States, after winning a university football scholarship.

Sky Sports News has contacted Cardiff City for comment but is yet to receive a response.