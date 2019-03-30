Callum Hudson-Odoi would get in my Chelsea team to play Cardiff, says Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock would start Callum Hudson-Odoi against Cardiff if he was Chelsea boss

Neil Warnock says he would play Callum Hudson-Odoi against his Cardiff side after being more impressed with his England performances than Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Hudson-Odoi played a key role in England's 5-1 victory over Montenegro in their European Qualifier on Monday.

Sarri refused to lavish praise on the 18-year-old, however, insisting he did not watch much of Hudson-Odoi's first competitive England start and insisting the quality of some national teams is "very low".

But Cardiff manager Warnock was more effusive in his praise for the teenager, who is yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea, as he battles Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro for a place in his club side's first XI.

"I would give Callum a game after his England performance," Warnock said ahead of the Sky Sports live clash.

"If Callum is playing, then I think it's on merit. It's an exciting time for all the kids coming through in Gareth Southgate's [England] squad.

"But Chelsea have such a choice, don't they? Whoever plays in the first two positions, I'll be quite pleased to see the other two on the bench."

Cardiff remain in the relegation zone with eight matches of the Premier League season to go, with the Bluebirds yet to pick up a point against top-six opponents.

Warnock's side face a difficult run-in, with home games against Chelsea and Liverpool and away matches against Manchester City and Manchester United to come.

But he insists there is as much pressure on Chelsea as Cardiff to pick up points on Sunday, with Sarri's side having ground to make up in the race for a top-four finish.

"They are sixth in the table and not guaranteed a Champions League position," added Warnock. "They are under enormous pressure as well.

3:52 Cardiff City manager, Neil Warnock talks to Soccer Saturday about the emotional season they have had, where PL survival would rank amongst his managerial achievements, and on turning 70 Cardiff City manager, Neil Warnock talks to Soccer Saturday about the emotional season they have had, where PL survival would rank amongst his managerial achievements, and on turning 70

"After the Everton game - where they could have been 4-0 up and ended up losing 2-0 - I would imagine they will be looking at this fixture and thinking they can get back on the road.

"That's understandable when they look at our results against the other top sides and, if everything goes to plan on a good day for them, they will beat us.

"But if we get ourselves up for it, we can give these teams a good game - especially at home."

2:59 Highlights from Cardiff's 2-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League Highlights from Cardiff's 2-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League

Cardiff beat West Ham 2-0 three weeks ago in their last fixture before the international break and Warnock is convinced it is not only the clubs directly above them that are in danger of dropping down to the Sky Bet Championship.

"It's not just Burnley or Southampton who could be caught," said Warnock.

"There are other clubs above us who could also be feeling nervous. Anyone could have a disaster, lose four or five games and then find themselves in trouble.

"West Ham was our best performance of the season and that was because we all turned up. We need that again."