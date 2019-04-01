Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock could face FA punishment for post-match actions against Chelsea

0:57 An angry Neil Warnock elected not to say anything to the match officials following Cardiff's controversial defeat, instead choosing to stand right in front of them and stare An angry Neil Warnock elected not to say anything to the match officials following Cardiff's controversial defeat, instead choosing to stand right in front of them and stare

Neil Warnock could face retrospective action for staring-down officials and his post-match comments after Cardiff's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, Sky Sports News understands.

The FA are waiting on the referee's report before looking into Warnock's actions after Cardiff's defeat, which included standing in front of the officials in the centre-circle with his hands on his head at the final whistle.

In his post-match interview, Warnock said the Premier League is "the best league in the world with the worst officials".

The FA are expected to look at both incidents separately and, in regards to his comments to Sky Sports, whether the 70-year-old's comments was questioning the officials' integrity.

Warnock was incensed that Chelsea's equaliser was allowed to stand when the goalscorer, Cesar Azpilicueta, was in an offside position. Ruben Loftus-Cheek then added a late winner, which condemned relegation-threatened Cardiff to another defeat.

Warnock said: "We were let down by the officials - roll on VAR. I might be too old by the time we get it, but that's why we need it.

"It's the best league in the world with probably the worst officials at the minute. I don't know what Mike Riley does with his linesman, but he'll probably get a game next week. They don't understand what's at stake.

"The offside [for Azpilicueta's goal] is not even close. We've worked three weeks for this, and we get let down by decisions. We felt that (Sean) Morrison could've easily had a penalty in the first half and he could quite easily have had one in the second.

"All the hard work over the last three weeks, and it's none of our faults that an official can't look across the line. It's the most obviously offside I've ever seen. You just can't believe it.

"Is it me? Is it payback time for me over the many years? Are they thinking, 'let's get him out of the way?' I honestly don't know."