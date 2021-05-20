Sol Bamba: Cardiff defender announces he is cancer free following battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Sol Bamba has announced he is cancer free in a post on his Twitter account; the Cardiff defender was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2020; the 36-year-old marked his return to football by playing the last few seconds of Cardiff's match against Rotherham in May

Cardiff defender Sol Bamba has announced that he is cancer free following his battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.⁣

The 36-year-old was diagnosed just before Christmas and the club made the news public in January.

Bamba underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and this month returned to action as a late substitute in Cardiff's home draw with Rotherham on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season, playing the final few seconds.

Hey everyone, just a quick message to inform you that I'm now cancer free ! It is of course an incredibly heartwarming news for my family and I, we are over the moon right now. I really want to thank each and everyone that has been supporting me, wether it's been with a comment, pic.twitter.com/7weE6JzCTa — Sol Bamba (@Sol14Bamba) May 20, 2021

In a heartfelt message on Twitter, Bamba said: "Hey everyone, just a quick message to inform you that I'm now cancer free! It is of course incredibly heart-warming news for my family and I, we are over the moon right now.

1:41 Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba says the support he received from around the world was a big help during his recovery from cancer

"I really want to thank each and everyone that has been supporting me, whether it's been with a comment, a message, a like or whatever, that definitely gave me extra strength to go through this.

"Above all, I want to thank the family at the NHS who took such good care of me, I will always be grateful for your job.

"Thank you to all my family, my friends and of course the club and everyone in the football industry that has helped me facing this challenge.

"I wish you all a blessed day and hopefully will see you soon again on the pitch. Sol."