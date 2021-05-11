Sol Bamba: Cardiff defender reveals 'pure joy' of playing return after cancer recovery

Sol Bamba has described his return to action following four months of cancer treatment as a moment of “pure joy” after making a cameo appearance in Cardiff’s final match of the season.

Bamba returned to the pitch for the last few seconds of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rotherham after undergoing his final course of chemotherapy in his ongoing battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, first diagnosed in December last year.

The 36-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I was absolutely buzzing. It was a couple of seconds but the fact that I was back on the pitch with everything I've been through the last four months, it was pure joy.

"It was very good to get that feeling again, being back in the dressing room, the preparation before games and being one of the lads. It was everything for me.

"It was a long, long road, a very difficult time at times but the support I've had from all around the world has made me keep going.

Image: Bamba gets a hug from Rotherham boss Paul Warne as he enters the game in the final minute of stoppage-time

"I never thought I would have come back that early. I knew I was going to come back because I had that drive but it was a surprise to be able to do it that quickly.

"From minute one when I was diagnosed with cancer, I looked for the next step.

"Of course, during those four months there were doubts because I went through chemotherapy and after a few sessions sometimes I was very sick but very quickly after, when I felt better, I knew I was going to come back."

Image: Cardiff's players wore shirts in support of Bamba following his diagnosis earlier this season

Bamba has previously outlined his ambition to go into coaching once his playing career is over, but the centre-back is far from finished on the pitch and plans a farewell tour in front of supporters next season.

"I feel like I can't finish like that, I want to finish on my own terms," Bamba said.

"I've played the game long enough to enjoy every moment, especially at my age now.

"Ideally I want to finish in front of fans, I want to play for another year and do a tour around the country to thank them for all the support they gave me.

"I've worked hard to be in the position I'm in now and I want to carry on next season."