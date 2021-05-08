Cardiff City 1-1 Rotherham: Paul Warne's Millers relegated to Sky Bet League One

Rotherham have been relegated to Sky Bet League One after a 1-1 draw against Cardiff on a dramatic final day of the Championship season.

Paul Warne's men had to beat the Bluebirds and hope Derby failed to win their crunch clash against Sheffield Wednesday in order to remain in the division for another season.

The Millers had led until the 88th minute but their failure to win, coupled with the fact Wayne Rooney's men drew 3-3 against the Owls means they return to the third tier after just one campaign back in the Championship.

Due to the fact they had several games in hand, the Millers were forced to play nine games in a punishing April schedule, seven of which ended in defeat, with five by just a 1-0 scoreline, though they had kept their survival hopes alive after two draws from their first two games in May.

But Derby were the ones to preserve their Championship status, with Yorkshire duo Wednesday and Rotherham condemned to the drop.

