Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United. Sky Bet Championship.

Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City 1

  • M Pack (88th minute)

Rotherham United 1

  • L Wing (8th minute)

Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

Cardiff City 1-1 Rotherham: Paul Warne's Millers relegated to Sky Bet League One

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Cardiff City and Rotherham at the Cardiff City Stadium

Saturday 8 May 2021 14:37, UK

Rotherham have been relegated to Sky Bet League One after a 1-1 draw against Cardiff on a dramatic final day of the Championship season.

Paul Warne's men had to beat the Bluebirds and hope Derby failed to win their crunch clash against Sheffield Wednesday in order to remain in the division for another season.

The Millers had led until the 88th minute but their failure to win, coupled with the fact Wayne Rooney's men drew 3-3 against the Owls means they return to the third tier after just one campaign back in the Championship.

Due to the fact they had several games in hand, the Millers were forced to play nine games in a punishing April schedule, seven of which ended in defeat, with five by just a 1-0 scoreline, though they had kept their survival hopes alive after two draws from their first two games in May.

But Derby were the ones to preserve their Championship status, with Yorkshire duo Wednesday and Rotherham condemned to the drop.

Also See:

Trending

More to follow...

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 12:30pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports