Plymouth Argyle appoint Steven Schumacher after manager Ryan Lowe resigns

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Steven Schumacher as their new manager after Ryan Lowe resigned to take up a new role expected to be at Preston North End.

The 37-year-old had been Lowe's assistant at Home Park but will stay at the Devon club after they were obliged to grant Lowe permission to speak to a team in a higher division because of a clause in his contract.

Under Lowe's management, Argyle had led League One until recent weeks but dropped to fourth after losing their last three matches.

Lowe brought Schumacher to Plymouth with him from Bury when he was appointed in June 2019 and their first season saw Argyle promoted to League One after a 2019-20 campaign interrupted by Covid-19.

The club's chief executive Andrew Parkinson said: "We are very excited about the appointment, and look forward to Steven building on the impressive foundations he has laid at Argyle.

"Schuey is a popular figure at Home Park, and his tactical knowledge, man-management and motivational skills are evident in his day-to-day work.

"We believe he has great potential, and is the obvious choice to provide continuity at a time of great promise at the club.

"More than that, though, Steven fits the profile of the kind of young, forward-thinking Manager we want at Argyle, and no prospective candidate has a better understanding of the club, and squad, than him.

"Of course, we thank Ryan for his achievements as Manager, and we wish him all the best for the future."