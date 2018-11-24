Roy Hodgson proud of Crystal Palace after Old Trafford draw

2:57 Roy Hodgson was proud of his Crystal Palace side after they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford. Roy Hodgson was proud of his Crystal Palace side after they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Roy Hodgson said pride was his overriding feeling after Crystal Palace earned a point at Manchester United with a 0-0 draw.

Palace actually had the better of the chances on Saturday, but failed to convert them, coming away with their first Old Trafford point since 1989.

Hodgson says it was an even game, and praised his side's tactics and the way they counter-attacked.

He told Sky Sports: "When we defended well enough to win the ball back and break out, we broke out good. I thought we had quite a few opportunities where I'm sure Jose on the other bench would have been a bit worried. I'm very proud of the team's performance.

"I thought it was a very even game, and it says a lot that towards the end that the same 11 players for us are dealing with Sanchez, Fellaini and Rashford, that sort of wealth of talent to bring on tells you where the two teams are.

"I've got to be extremely proud of the performance, by playing football and justifiably taking it to the opposition.

"I thought the team tactically were excellent throughout. We were concerned at the end about the crosses, with so many big games on the field, we aren't that big a team, but we dealt with that well, and that was important."

Hodgson's Palace have found themselves on the receiving end of results this season in games where they have looked the better side, and considering this, the manager says they will be in a more comfortable position come May.

"[Missing chances] has been our bugbear, we know it and can't deny it. In a lot of the games we've played we've had the opportunities and not taken them.

"I still think the quality of play we are capable of, and the quality of players I have in the team, I'm pretty sure come May it will see us in a much more comfortable position than we are in at the moment."