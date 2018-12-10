Aaron Wan-Bissaka bottle throw probed by police
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 10/12/18 8:01am
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was struck by a bottle in September.
The England U21 star was hit during an ill-tempered Premier League match against Newcastle at Selhurst Park and the incident was subsequently investigated by the Football Association.
Wan-Bissaka appeared unhurt by the bottle and played on without issue or, it seemed, complaint in the match which ended 0-0.
The game in question was Mike Ashley's first appearance at a Newcastle match since May 2017 and the travelling supporters chanted against his stewardship of the Tyneside club in what was a tense atmosphere.
The bottle appeared to be thrown from the away area, and speaking about the incident after the game, Magpies boss Rafa Benitez said: "We had almost 3,000 fans here and one made a mistake."
Officers investigating disorder at the game have issued a picture of a man they would like to identify.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police's central public order unit or Crimestoppers anonymously.