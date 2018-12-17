Crystal Palace's Francis Jno Baptiste confirmed to be joining Ostersunds FK

Francis Jno Baptiste (left) is joining Ostersunds FK next month

Young Crystal Palace striker Francis Jno Baptiste will join Swedish side Ostersunds FK on a permanent deal in January.

Sky Sports News had reported last week that a deal was close for the 19-year-old, who will link up with English head coach Ian Burchnall at the Allsvenskan side.

Baptiste has been a member of the Palace academy for the last six years and Sky Sports News understands Burchnal tried to sign him when he was part of Tottenham's recruitment staff.

He scored 26 goals across the past two seasons at U18 level and helped Palace to the U18 Professional Development League South title last term.

Burchnall took over as Ostersunds FK head coach in June after the departure of Graham Potter for Sky Bet Championship side Swansea City.

They do not play their first game of 2019 until the end of March, having finished sixth in 2018 - 18 points behind champions AIK.