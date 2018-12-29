Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace have a host of influential players

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has rubbished the idea that his side and Sunday's opponents Chelsea are overly-reliant on certain players.

Wilfried Zaha is likely to spearhead the Palace attack for the Super Sunday clash at Selhurst Park - and the Eagles' win over Leicester this month was their first Premier League success without the forward for more than two years.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will once again be hoping for a good performance from key forward Eden Hazard, who has 12 goals to his name already this season.

But Palace boss Hodgson insists both teams have more to offer than one star player, saying: "Any accusation to a manager of a team, or a player in the team, that you are a one-man team would be very unwillingly accepted.

"Most of us would point out that's not the case - but people still say what they want to say.

"If you're asking me, do I think Chelsea are a one-man team, I don't.

"Or if Palace are a one-man team, then I don't.

"Each team has got good players and good players are the ones that grab the headlines.

"I'm pretty sure Manchester City would reject suggestions Sergio Aguero makes them a one-man team.

"If you ask do these teams have very good players capable of turning a game and making the game a successful one for them, then I'm pretty sure [Chelsea boss] Maurizio Sarri and myself would be happy to say yes.

Wilfried Zaha is not Crystal Palace's only key performer, according to manager Roy Hodgson

"Hazard and Wilf come into that category.

"We have a lot of unsung heroes who do not get the headlines that their performances deserve, but I don't think I am in an unusual situation with that.

"The articles and TV shows tend to single out the same star quality players, but there are a few players beneath that who deserve a bigger pat on the back than they sometimes get."