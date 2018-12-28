Roy Hodgson wary of Eden Hazard threat as Crystal Palace prepare to face Chelsea

1:21 Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits his side must be wary of in-form Eden Hazard when they face Chelsea on Sunday Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits his side must be wary of in-form Eden Hazard when they face Chelsea on Sunday

Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace will have their work cut out to stop Eden Hazard when they face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Hazard struck twice as Maurizio Sarri's side beat Watford 2-1 on Boxing Day and Hodgson knows he will be the key player they have to frustrate at Selhurst Park if they are to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

"He is a top player and widely regarded as one of the top forwards in Europe," Hodgson said ahead of their Sky Live Super Sunday game.

"He showed that in the World Cup and his performances taking Belgium to the World Cup semi-finals.

"He has got all the skills that make him hard to contain but he is always wise in his play.

"He knows the right moment to produce those skills. When he gets past his defender he has a very good finish as he showed the other day when he rounded the goalkeeper [in the win at Watford].

"When people do that you think 'that was obvious, an easy goal to score'. But it's having that knowledge, composure and understanding and not least the physical and technical ability to do it.

"All good goals have people in pubs all around the country saying 'I might have done that' when in actual fact it's much harder sometimes!"

A home win over Chelsea last season kick-started Palace's season after seven consecutive defeats, three of them coming after Hodgson had taken over from Frank de Boer.

Hodgson admits that was a crucial moment for them but conceded it will mean nothing this time round.

"It was very important because it was the eighth game and we had seven straight losses," he added.

"Strangely enough, in the three losses that followed the initial four, we still felt we were making some progress.

"We lost twice up in Manchester, to United and City, but we felt like we were on the right track.

"Against Chelsea a little bit of fortune came our way. It was a spur for us because it showed us, not only are you on the right track but if you get the bounce of the ball, we can win games, even against the champions of England, as Chelsea were at the time.

"Very pleasant memories but that was then and winning a game last year is absolutely no good to you winning it this year!

"They are doing very well in the league and will be a tough ask for us."

Hodgson also admitted he is baffled as to the speculation surrounding Wilfried Zaha, who has been linked with a big money move to the Chinese Super League.

"I don't know how you sign a new four-year deal in the Premier League and then go to China at the age of 25 or 26," said Hodgson.

"Who knows? Perhaps I am naive, perhaps it happens. All I do know is no one at this club knows anything about this story."