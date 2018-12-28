Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace keen to buy rather than sell in January transfer window
Watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea on Super Sunday - coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 11:30am.
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 28/12/18 12:40pm
Roy Hodgson has rejected the idea that players could leave Crystal Palace in the January transfer window and insisted they are no longer a selling club.
Wilfried Zaha has regularly been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, but Hodgson insists they are more likely to sign new players rather than let them go in the New Year.
"If anything, we need to strengthen our squad, not weaken it," Hodgson told Sky Sports News ahead of their Super Sunday game with Chelsea - live on Sky Sports Premier League.
"It would take a lot for us to lose players because we are not a selling club at the moment.
C Palace vs Chelsea
December 30, 2018, 11:30am
Live on
"At this time of year there will be questions to answer every day because someone, somewhere will be linking players with another club. I accept that as part of the modern football world.
"We will deal with that and keep our business to ourselves - I am not one to go out and individually discuss other players all the time.
"I am sometimes amused to see players linked with other clubs where I don't see any connection whatsoever but on occasions you have to think, 'maybe they have heard a rumour and they're not so far off'."
Palace beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad just before Christmas but were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Cardiff on Boxing Day, despite having 31 attempts at goal.
Hodgson remains unfazed, however, and pointed out that sometimes you get better quality, if fewer chances, against bigger clubs like Chelsea.
"Sometimes the chances you get against the top teams which restrict your chances are not always as many but are clear-cut," he added.
"These teams throw more players forward and you get more space to play.
"Against Manchester City we had very few clear-cut chances apart from the goals we scored, although I am not sure Pep [Guardiola] would consider the goal Andros Townsend scored to be a chance, more of a wonder goal.
"We do need to make sure we do more in front of goal and we take our opportunities better to create that clear-cut chance."