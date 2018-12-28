The Soccer Saturday pundits pick their best goal from 2018

As another exhilarating year of footballing action draws to a close, the Soccer Saturday pundits have picked their best goal from the past 12 months.

The climax of 2018 is nearly upon us, which means it is a good time to sit back and reflect on some of the best strikes of the footballing year.

There have been some incredible strikes to enjoy and here the Soccer Saturday pundits select their favourite ones...

Paul Merson - Ilkay Gundogan vs Man Utd

I love team goals. They kept the ball from Saturday night to Sunday night, when they eventually scored. Not one United player got near them.

The passing was brilliant, and I do prefer a team goal to a long-range strike.

Charlie Nicholas - Aaron Ramsey vs Fulham

No surprises here because it's an Arsenal goal. I was in between Aaron Ramsey's against Fulham and Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang's against Leicester, both under Unai Emery.

They were both flashbacks to the way Arsene Wenger wanted the game to be played. What it tells you is the new manager won't kill that side of the game. He aspires to it and wants more of it. I'll just stick with Ramsey's goal at Craven Cottage.

Matt Le Tissier - Gylfi Sigurdsson vs Leicester

I would probably say Gylfi Sigurdsson, who scored an incredible goal at Leicester a few weeks ago, where he did a little Cruyff turn in the middle of the pitch before smashing it in the top corner. I love goals like that from 25, 30 yards out, it was just one of those moments.

Phil Thompson - Aaron Ramsey vs Fulham

I'm going for this Arsenal goal because it was such a good team move, with such great technique in a lot of those touches. Starting from their own half, obviously the finish was class, but it wasn't just normal passing, there were some great touches and flicks in it which made it something special.

People will always score these goals blasted in from outside the box, but this team goal was something special.