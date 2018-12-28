WATCH: PL funnies of 2018 - Alexis Sanchez ends up in the crowd, Manchester City's trophy falls over and more

2:17 Watch a selection of the best funnies from the Premier League in 2018 Watch a selection of the best funnies from the Premier League in 2018

From dancing fans, peeking at opposition notes, and a chance meeting with Alexis Sanchez - here's the funniest moments from 2018.

There's been some brilliant moments in 2018 - remember when Alexis Sanchez ended up in the crowd after taking a tumble at Bournemouth? Or Jefferson Lerma's incredible own goal against Arsenal?

Watch the video above to have a look back at the funniest clips of the year, including mascot dance-offs, some air shots the players involved would probably rather forget, and Roy Hodgson's reaction to getting struck by a flying ball.

Even Jose Mourinho showed his softer side during the year, and then under-pressure Antonio Conte managed to raise a smile at a memorable press conference too.