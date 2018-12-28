Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

WATCH: PL funnies of 2018 - Alexis Sanchez ends up in the crowd, Manchester City's trophy falls over and more

Last Updated: 21/12/18 8:00pm
2:17
Watch a selection of the best funnies from the Premier League in 2018
Watch a selection of the best funnies from the Premier League in 2018

From dancing fans, peeking at opposition notes, and a chance meeting with Alexis Sanchez - here's the funniest moments from 2018.

There's been some brilliant moments in 2018 - remember when Alexis Sanchez ended up in the crowd after taking a tumble at Bournemouth? Or Jefferson Lerma's incredible own goal against Arsenal?

Watch the video above to have a look back at the funniest clips of the year, including mascot dance-offs, some air shots the players involved would probably rather forget, and Roy Hodgson's reaction to getting struck by a flying ball.

Even Jose Mourinho showed his softer side during the year, and then under-pressure Antonio Conte managed to raise a smile at a memorable press conference too.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK