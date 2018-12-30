Crystal Palace hopeful of Dominic Solanke loan deal according to Steve Parish

Liverpool's Dominic Solanke is a target for Crystal Palace

Steve Parish has dropped a heavy hint that Crystal Palace could conclude an early January move for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.

Palace are admirers of the 21-year-old England forward, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League leaders this season, and have been widely linked with a loan move in the national press this week.

Solanke played 27 times for Liverpool in 2017-18, his first season with the club, and he scored his first Premier League goal on the final day of the season in a 4-0 win over Brighton.

He made his senior England debut in a friendly against Brazil in November 2017 and has also been a regular international through all youth levels, including a winner's medal at the U20 World Cup in 2017 where he was given the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Palace have struggled for goals this season, heading into Sunday's clash with Chelsea on 17 from 19 games - only Newcastle (15) and Huddersfield (12) have scored fewer.

"We're trying. These things are never straightforward, are they?" Palace chairman Parish said on beIN Sports ahead of the game.

"We're really trying to get someone in early. If we can it will make a big difference and lift everybody. For once the papers are not miles off."