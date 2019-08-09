Luka Milivojevic signs four-year Crystal Palace contract extension

Luka Milivojevic's new deal runs until 2023

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic has signed a new four-year deal, keeping him at Selhurst Park until 2023.

Club captain Milivojevic, 28, played every single minute for Palace in the Premier League last season - one of only three outfield players to do so.

His 12 league goals also saw him finish as the club's top goalscorer for a second successive season.

The Eagles captain signed for Palace in January 2017 from Greek side Olympiacos and has since made 88 appearances for the side.

"Luka has been a fantastic player and leader for the club for two and a half years," club chairman Steve Parish told the club's website.

"His contribution really has been immense and I am delighted that he has agreed to pledge his long term future to Crystal Palace."

Palace begin their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on August 10.