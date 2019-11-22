Roy Hodgson 'concerned' if Crystal Palace want to sell Christian Benteke

0:42 Roy Hodgson says that he would be “concerned” if the club were looking to sell Christian Benteke in January Roy Hodgson says that he would be “concerned” if the club were looking to sell Christian Benteke in January

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says that he would be “concerned” if the club were looking to sell Christian Benteke in January.

Benteke, who signed for Palace from Saturday's opposition Liverpool in 2016, has struggled for game time this season and has been vocal about his unhappiness at his role at the club.

But Hodgson says he wouldn't want to sell the striker, especially with the Eagles having just two fully-fit centre forwards.

"Christian all the time he has not been in the team, he has been very professional and worked very hard so it doesn't come as a surprise to me that he goes away with his national team and takes his chance," he said.

Jordan Ayew has been preferred to Benteke

"It would be a concern if the club was planning to sell him because the club only have two centre forwards, plus a recovering Connor Wickham.

"As far as I know we have no plans to sell him. When you sign a contract with a club you sign up for the good times and the bad times.

"It would have to be something that both he and we wanted and I have no suggestion, certainly from my part, that that it is something I want."

"I'll believe Liverpool injuries when I see it!"

Hodgson's former club Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday, but with the fitness of some of their key players up in the air.

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson are both doubtful for the league leaders, but Hodgson says he will prepare to face Liverpool's strongest team.

"I'll believe that when I see it," he said.

Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah have collectively contributed to 14 goals this season

"We are counting on them playing so until I see the team sheet and they are not playing...

"I am presuming that Jurgen Klopp will be able to pick his strongest team if not forced upon him through injury.

"We have to restrict the space their front three are good at using. We have to defend the wide areas. We have to make sure our defending around the penalty box is very good.

"They are a very energetic team, a high pressing culture that when the ball is lost they work very hard to win it back and we need to have composure to free ourselves from our pressure."